Sam Cane will indeed lead New Zealand on their tour of South Africa, after he was retained as leader for the Rugby Championship.
Reports coming from New Zealand last week suggested that Cane would be axed as captain of the team following their recent 2-1 home series defeat to Ireland. It was expected that Sam Whitelock would take over the captain’s armband.
But under-fire coach Ian Foster resisted wholesale changes to his squad.
📺 PRESS CONFERENCE | All Blacks coach Ian Foster speaks with the media following the 2022 Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship Squad Announcement.— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 22, 2022
Loosehead prop Ethan de Groot and blindside flanker Shannon Frizell were called up at the expense of Karl Tu’inukuafe and Pita Gus Sowakula.
Centre Braydon Ennor, prop Tyrel Lomax and uncapped lock Josh Dickson will join the squad on the trip to South Africa as cover respectively for Jack Goodhue, Angus Ta'avao and Brodie Retallick, who are injured or suspended.
Consecutive home losses to Ireland in their July series stunned New Zealand and put huge pressure on Foster, who has now led the All Blacks to only one win in their last five matches.
Our squad for the 2022 LipovitanD Rugby Championship. pic.twitter.com/buA1m8iDz8— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 22, 2022
All Blacks squad for SA
Forwards: Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, George Bower, Aidan Ross, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Josh Dickson, Sam Cane, Dalton Papalii, Shannon Frizell, Ardie Savea, Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu.
Backs: Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Stephen Perofeta, Richie Mo’unga, Rieko Ioane, Jack Goodhue, Quinn Tupaea, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Jordie Barrett and Will Jordan.