Liverpool heroes Mo Salah and Sadio Mane go toe to toe for a place at the World Cup in Qatar in tonight’s 9.30pm African playoff first leg in Cairo.

Salah and his Egyptian Pharaohs are still stinging from Mane’s Senegal beating them to Afcon glory in a penalty shootout in Cameroon last month.

And Salah is desperate to get revenge and book a first appearance at the World Cup since 1990 for his nation at the expense of his club teammate.

Quoted on KingFut.com, Salah says: “We promise everyone that the players will give their all to win this match.

“I don’t want to talk much because everyone knows the importance of the two matches and inshallah we will win the game.”

Meanwhile, Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) president Augustin Senghor backs his ace Mane to down his bra Salah again.

He adds: “The competition doesn’t affect the friendship between Mane and Salah.

“I believe the second leg will be more important as it will be the one revealing the qualifying team.”

Tonight’s other African World Cup playoff fixtures: DR Congo v Morocco (5pm), Cameroon v Algeria, Mali v Tunisia (both 7pm, Ghana v Nigeria (9.30pm).

