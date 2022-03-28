Egypt beat Afcon final shootout nemesis Senegal 1-0 on Friday night to put one foot in the World Cup.

Mo Salah’s fourth-minute strike hit the woodwork and the rebound hit defender Saliou Ciss back towards goal and the ball beat Edouard Mendy into the net in Cairo.

It sets up tomorrow night’s African third-round qualifier return leg in Dakar up perfectly, as Salah and his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane go head to head again, with the possibility of another penalty shootout, should the Lions of Teranga force the tie to extra time.

Senegal boss Aliou Cisse says: “I told the players to keep their heads high, this is the first leg and there is still a second match in our stadium and with our fans.

“We saw the great impact of the Egyptian fans, and this will be in our favour when we play at home.”

Other third-round playoff first-leg results: Ghana 0 Nigeria 0, Cameroon 0 Algeria 1, Mali 0 Tunisia 1, DR Congo 1 Morocco 1

