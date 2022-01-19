Mo Salah must lead his Egypt teammates to victory over Sudan in tonight’s final Afcon Group D match to be sure of avoiding a disastrous first-round exit and realise his dream of winning a record-extending eight continental title for his nation.

The Pharaohs are currently second in the pool on three points and need maximum points to avoid a situation where they are pipped to the post should Guinea-Bissau shock already-qualified Nigeria in the other group game.

And after scoring the only goal in Egypt’s 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau at the weekend, the Liverpool striker is out to repeat the trick.

The skipper says: “I hope we can face the difficulties well. The performance was not the best during the last two matches.

“The future is better, God willing, and I certainly dream of an African title with the national team.”

Victory will see them join Group A’s Cameroon and Burkina Faso in the last 16.

