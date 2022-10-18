Liverpool yster Mo Salah believes Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City will spark a Reds revival. GET IN! 👊🔴 pic.twitter.com/M2iLnV2U78 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2022 After a poor start to the campaign, the Anfield hosts faced falling 16 points behind holders City, who they had finished runners-up to last season.

But after a typically intense duel between the two heavyweights on Sunday, Salah scored a second-half winner to grab only the Reds’ third win of the league season, closing the gap between second-placed City and the Reds, in eight to 10 points. And with another big test in the shape of visiting West Ham coming up on Wednesday night, Salah is hopeful his Reds, six points outside the top four, can start climbing the table. Of the win over City, the Egyptian says: “Hopefully it gives us more confidence so we start winning games.

“The last few weeks, as you saw, we were not on our best. We started already from the last game, and this game as well we won so we just need to carry on. “The players are excited to win again and I think that gives us a good push for the next games.” The Reds look set to face the next game without coach Jurgen Klopp, who was sent off as the City clash got heated after he confronted the fourth official following what looked like a foul by Bernardo Silva on Salah in the second half.