The aim of the workshop is to formulate a women football strategy.

Newly appointed SAFA Technical Director Walter Steenbok, SAFA COO Lydia Monyepao and SAFA women’s national team coaches and administrators Desiree Ellis, Simphiwe Dludlu, Anna Monate, Jabulile Baloyi and Maude Khumalo are attending.

Steenbok said the workshop could not have come at a better time as he was busy developing a strategy to grow women football.

The TD added that he would like to enlist the services of the director of women football, someone whose duties are dedicated purely to the development women football and roll out coaching courses to make sure there are enough trained and qualified coaches to go around.