There’s pressure on Safa Cape Town to release funds owed as prize money for their leagues and tournaments. The organisation’s president Bennet Bailey admitted they had planned with a “deficit with the aim of breaking even” this year.

“Rising costs to suppliers etc resulted in many shortfalls,” Bailey told the Daily Voice. “We have applied from the legacy fund and we will be able to pay the monies owed with next year’s budget in January.” “We had budgeted for R350,000 deficit in 2022. The expenses was more than the income.” He explained that their main source of generating income was through player registration which is their own system and are able to keep costs down at R30 per adult and R10 per junior player.