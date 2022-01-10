Newcastle’s sad season on the field sunk to a new low on Saturday as the Toon were knocked out of the FA Cup 1-0 by third-tier Cambridge.

England rightback Kieran Trippier made his debut as the Magpies’ first signing since a controversial takeover by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that made them the richest club in the Premier League.

But Newcastle have still won only one match all season, leaving them in relegation trouble.

And were embarrassed by a side two divisions below them in front of a furious full house at St James’ Park.

Joe Ironside scored the only goal 11 minutes into the second half as he swivelled to fire home from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

And Ironside, who idolised Newcastle hero Alan Shearer while growing up, says he dreamt about this moment.

Of his match winner, he says: “It panned out how I dreamed about it last night. Shearer was my hero. Now I have scored the winner at St James’ Park.”

Boss Eddie Howe’s Newcastle had two goals ruled out and Brazilian striker Joelinton was thwarted by a great save by Dimitar Mitov deep into stoppage time.

But they were shown no mercy by the disgruntled home fans at the final whistle as they now have to lift themselves to try and remain in the Premier League.

Howe adds: “The size of the task remains what it is, I just hope the game doesn’t damage our players’ confidence.

“I don’t think there was anything wrong with our attitude, we just couldn’t deliver the quality to score.”

