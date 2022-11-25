The Stormers suffered a helse blow on Thursday, with the news that young flyhalf Sacha Mngomezulu will not play rugby again this year. Mngomezulu suffered a tibia injury while on duty for SA ‘A’ against Bristol Bears last week and while it’s not necessary for him to undergo surgery, coach John Dobson revealed on Thursday that he will only be back “at the end of January”.

With Damian Willemse and Manie Libbok on national duty against England tomorrow, the Stormers opted to play Kade Wollhuter at flyhalf for tonight’s United Rugby Championship clash against Scarlets tonight at 7pm. Dobson could then choose between Wolhuter and the returning Jean-Luc du Plessis. Fit-again flyhalf Kade Wolhuter has been entrusted with calling the shots for the DHL Stormers in the clash with the Scarlets on Friday night. https://t.co/3q8qgNeTOV — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) November 25, 2022 He went for Wolhuter and says of the youngster: “He had a big [knee] injury in the Preparation Cup last year and to come back and be back, playing for the Stormers is a big moment.

“It was a more traumatic injury than we realised. We have to realise that he is going to take time to reach his potential because his potential is really high. I’m excited to see it.” Dobson is also happy to give lock Gary Porter his Stormers debut tonight. Describing the 26-year-old as a Chris van Zyl-type of lock, Dobson adds of his team selection: “This selection forms part of a clear strategy to prepare ourselves to be competitive across the various competitions we are involved in this season.”