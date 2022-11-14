Mngomezulu replaces Aphelele Fassi, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury suffered in last Thursday’s 28-14 defeat to Munster.

Sacha Mngomezulu left for Bristol on Sunday to join the South Africa ‘A’ team ahead of Thursday’s match against Bristol Bears.

Mngomezulu spent the last two weeks with the Springboks as they faced Ireland in Dublin and France in Marseille.

Of his inclusion, SA ‘A’ coach Mzwandile Stick says: “We are delighted to call up a talented young player in Sacha, who has really impressed the Bok coaches with his skills, high work rate and keenness to learn in the national team environment, and we know he will bring that to the SA ‘A’ team.

“This will also allow us the opportunity to give Sacha valuable game time...”