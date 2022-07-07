Stormers flyhalf Sacha Mngomezulu scored 17 points for the Junior Springboks to lead them to a 42-27 win over France on Tuesday night.
The victory means South Africa, who led 17-12, finished unbeaten and on top in Pool A of the U20 Six Nations Summer Series in Italy.
Coach Bafana Nhleko’s team will either play hosts Italy or Wales from Pool B in next week’s playoff spot for the overall Summer Series winner.
👍 Roux pleased with the way the Junior Boks dealt with massive pressure in the second half against France in their #U20SummerSeries pool decider - more here: https://t.co/erC7QM6XhX#BuildingBoks pic.twitter.com/nEye6bL9V2— Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) July 6, 2022
Mngomezulu delivered a flawless kicking display by succeeding with four conversions and three penalty goals for a personal contribution of 17 points.
Hard-working No 7 Ruan Venter grabbed two tries, while inside centre Suleiman Hartzenberg, left wing Imad Khan and reserve hooker Lukhanyo Vokozela were the other try scorers.
💥 "Massive test" awaits the Junior Boks in their #U20SummerSeries final against Wales on Tuesday - more here: https://t.co/HxgQm9nLyx#BuildingBoks pic.twitter.com/ysPGdEQAym— Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) July 7, 2022
Nhleko says of his team: “I felt we made it hard for ourselves in the first half because we didn’t take our opportunities and didn’t manage the game on our terms – that took energy away from us.
“ Once we stuck to our processes I thought the boys did well, and there were character and composure in the second half.”
Unbeaten @JuniorBoks saw off France to top their pool in the opening R3 cracker 💪#U20SummerSeries highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TeiGzL3h9D— Six Nations Under-20s (@SixNationsU20) July 5, 2022