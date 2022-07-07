Stormers flyhalf Sacha Mngomezulu scored 17 points for the Junior Springboks to lead them to a 42-27 win over France on Tuesday night. The victory means South Africa, who led 17-12, finished unbeaten and on top in Pool A of the U20 Six Nations Summer Series in Italy.

Coach Bafana Nhleko’s team will either play hosts Italy or Wales from Pool B in next week’s playoff spot for the overall Summer Series winner. 👍 Roux pleased with the way the Junior Boks dealt with massive pressure in the second half against France in their #U20SummerSeries pool decider - more here: https://t.co/erC7QM6XhX#BuildingBoks pic.twitter.com/nEye6bL9V2 — Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) July 6, 2022 Mngomezulu delivered a flawless kicking display by succeeding with four conversions and three penalty goals for a personal contribution of 17 points. Hard-working No 7 Ruan Venter grabbed two tries, while inside centre Suleiman Hartzenberg, left wing Imad Khan and reserve hooker Lukhanyo Vokozela were the other try scorers.