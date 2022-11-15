The changes see Sacha Mngomezulu coming in at flyhalf for Johan Goosen, while Marco van Staden also earns a spot om the flank.

South Africa ‘A’ coach Mzwandile Stick made five changes to his starting team to face the Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate Stadium on Thursday.

Mngomezulu will form a new halfback pairing with Grant Williams, while the only other change among the backs is at fullback where Gianni Lombard takes over from Aphelele Fassi, who injured an ankle injury in the team’s 28-14 defeat against Munster last Thursday.

The changes in the forward pack were at hooker, where Andre-Hugo Venter is named in place of Joseph Dweba, who is on standby for the Springbok squad, with Van Staden replacing Phepsi Buthelezi at flank.

Of his team selection, Stick says: “It was always our intention to give everyone in the squad game time on this tour to assess our player resources and see what the players have to offer at this level.