BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM IT WAS the stuff of fairy tales for coach Robin Peterson’s MI Cape Town on Saturday, as they smashed Sunrisers Eastern Cape by a helse 76 runs to won the 2025 SA20 championship.

The Kaapenaars finished rock bottom in the first two instalments of the annual competition, but were gehard and had no equal this time around. Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada delivered an inspired performance with the ball at the Wanderers, claiming 4/25 to dismiss the Sunrisers for just 105 in response to MI’s 181/8. The fast bowler was ably supported by new-ball partner and man of the match Trent Boult (2/9) and spin twins George Linde (2/20) and Rashid Khan (1/19) after Ryan Rickelton scored 33, Conor Esterhuizen 39, Linde a whirlwind 20 and Dewald Brevis a breathtaking 38 off 18 balls.

Captain Khan says of winning the tournament: “Absolutely the way we played throughout the tournament was brilliant. “We had a couple of tough seasons and now winning is special. It’s about how everyone responded under pressure. I think they deserve this. “I feel we haven’t played any selfish innings. If it’s 10 or 15 runs, they have contributed. Whoever came played their natural game and it was very special to see.

“Great to have such a bowling line-up - KG, Boulty, [Corbin] Bosch and George. It gives me the advantage. Special occasion to be part of this MI family.” Peterson adds: “I think the biggest thing is we gelled as a team. They played with a smile and aggression and made a lot of friendships which will last a long time. Proud of them, especially Rashid. I'm just chuffed that we walk away with the trophy and the spirit-of-cricket award.” FULL SA20 SEASON AWARDS LIST:

1. Dispatch of the Season: Donovan Ferreira (Joburg Super Kings) 2. Catch of the Season: Dewald Brevis (MI Cape Town) 3. ⁠Batter of the Season: Luhan-dre Pretorius (Paarl Royals)

4. ⁠Bowler of the Season - Marco Jansen (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) 5. Player of the Season - Marco Jansen (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) 6. ⁠Spirit of Cricket- MI Cape Town