The Junior Springboks’ U20 World Championship is over after they lost 31-12 to Ireland in the semifinals at Athlone on Sunday night. In what was a game of two halves, coach Bafana Nhleko will be wondering how his team couldn’t build a good buffer with the amount of territory and possession they enjoyed in the first half.

Not to be for the #JuniorBoks today!



Congratulations to Ireland on their victory at Athlone Stadium 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wpEqOi8wti — Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) July 9, 2023 Instead, they went for oranges without a single point, despite threatening Ireland’s danger zone on a number of occasions. It was the visitors who entered the break 7-0 up after flyhalf Sam Prendergast’s cross kick found wing James Nicholson two minutes before the break. SA had an opportunity to narrow the gap shortly after halftime, but pivot Jean Smith missed two shots at goal.

Replacement back Regan Izaks finally provided the spark they needed when he broke the line before feeding scrumhalf Imad Khan to make it 7-7 in the 46th minute. On. The. Board. 🇿🇦@JuniorBoks are right back in this one thanks to Imad Khan!#WorldRugbyU20s pic.twitter.com/uvlcerewvG — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 9, 2023 But big No.8 Brian Gleeson then barged through a klomp tackles to restore Ireland’s seven-point buffer four minutes later (14-7). When Prendergast and Nicholson combined again to make it 21-7 with 20 minutes to go, it was game over for SA, before Sam Berman went over and Prendergast added a penalty conversion (31-7).