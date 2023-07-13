Former Stormers No.8 Nick Koster has died, ex-Springbok assistant and Western Province coach Gary Gold confirmed on Wednesday.
Koster, 34, burst onto the scene as a schoolboy playing for Western Province in the Craven Week in 2006 and 2007, with many predicting a bright future for the talented looseforward.
WP wasted no time to unleash the speedy No.8 in the Currie Cup, playing him at the age of 19 in 2008.
He continued to represent the Stormers until 2012 when he was snapped up by Gold, who then coached England club Bath.
It was Gold, who would have come to know Koster during his time at, WP that sadly broke the news of his untimely passing.
The experienced coach, who up until last year coached the US national team, tweeted yesterday: “Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Nick’s passing. One of the best schoolboy rugby players to have ever played the game and an outstanding person and friend. You will be sorely missed Nick. RIP buddy.”
Bristol Bears, where the former Bishops learner played after leaving Bath in 2013 until 2017, sent out a statement reading: “Bristol Bears is devastated to hear of the tragic passing of hugely popular former player Nick Koster at the age of 34...
“Our thoughts, prayers and love are with Nick’s wife Jeannie and his two young children.
“The family requests privacy at this time.”
The cause of Koster’s death hasn’t been made public yet.