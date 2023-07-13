Koster, 34, burst onto the scene as a schoolboy playing for Western Province in the Craven Week in 2006 and 2007, with many predicting a bright future for the talented looseforward.

Former Stormers No.8 Nick Koster has died, ex-Springbok assistant and Western Province coach Gary Gold confirmed on Wednesday.

WP wasted no time to unleash the speedy No.8 in the Currie Cup, playing him at the age of 19 in 2008.

He continued to represent the Stormers until 2012 when he was snapped up by Gold, who then coached England club Bath.

It was Gold, who would have come to know Koster during his time at, WP that sadly broke the news of his untimely passing.