Banned by World Rugby last Thursday for his tweets about referees following the Springboks’ defeat to France, it has now emerged that almal is getting a bit gatvol of Erasmus and his antics.

The walls are closing in on South African Rugby’s director Rassie Erasmus.

It’s the SA Rugby representative’s second ban for the same offence, after only recently returning from a suspension following comments made about Aussie ref Nick Berry in last year’s series against the British and Irish Lions.

While fans took to Twitter to slam the director, Rapport yesterday reported that some local coaches are also dik of Erasmus.

A prominent rugby boss, who wants to stay anonymous tells the newspaper: “We are sick of it. It has to stop now, he has gone too far.”