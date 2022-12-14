Raubenheimer coached the team for four years, during which time SA Rugby escalated its focus on the women’s game, including appointing a high-performance manager in Lynn Cantwell, and according to News24, she does not wish to continue with Raubenheimer.

Local rugby legend Stanley Raubenheimer’s contract as head coach of the Springboks’ women’s team will not be renewed at the end of the month.

The Bok women had a disappointing World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year. A massive effort was put into readying the team and while they were not expected to beat the heavyweights in their pool in England and France, they conceded heavy scores and then their biggest setback was losing to World Cup newcomers Fiji.

It was the one game the South Africans could have won, but they failed against a team ranked below them in the world.

Cantwell, a former captain of the Ireland Women’s team, was appointed to the position at SA Rugby in February 2021 with a view to improving the structures of the women's game.