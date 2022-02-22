Proteas batting coach Justin Sammons reckons playing at the Hagley Oval again will help them bounce back in the second Test.

South Africa were bowled out for 95 and 111 in the first Test in Christchurch as they crashed to an innings-and-276-run defeat to hosts New Zealand - the national cricket side’s second-worst defeat in history.

And while some would think that skipper Dean Elgar and his manne will just be rolled over against when the second Test starts on Friday morning, Sammons believes they will be ready to fight back this time around.

He says of the battleground: “I thought it was a good cricket wicket, it was seamer-friendly. ‘But we came off that India series when conditions were as hard as they were going to get.

‘These conditions, the bounce, we could trust more than we can at home.

“But it was not unplayable.

“I just think weren’t good enough against their best balls in our defence and our shot selection.

“There are lessons to be taken. Hopefully we can fight our way back into the series.”

The Proteas look set to make to make some changes to the batting lineup ahead after a number of swak performances in the top order.

Aiden Markram has struggled particularly over the summer and looks set to be dropped.

With debutant Sarel Erwee and Zubayr Hamza coming in the last match, they have uncapped Lions ace Ryan Rickelton as the other option on tour to bolster the batting.

