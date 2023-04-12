English Premiership club Sale Sharks are reportedly set to add former Junior Springbok skipper Ernst van Rhyn to their moerse South African group by signing one of the key members of the Stormers’ forward pack.
According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Van Rhyn is set to leave the defending United Rugby Championship winners at the end of the season for Sale in the UK.
Born innie Kaap, the 25-year-old has been with the Stormers and Western Province since his professional debut in 2018.
He has captained both teams, and can play at lock and blindside flank.
At Sale, Van Rhyn is expected to join compatriots Robert du Preez, who previously represented the Stormers and WP, along with his siblings, Springbok ysters Jean-Luc and Daniel du Preez.
Also at the English outfit is ex-Lions hooker Akker van der Merwe, Bok prop Coenie Oosthuizen, former Stormers lock Cobus Wiese and one-time Bulls flanker Jono Ross.