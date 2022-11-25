Kicking off with the Stormers hosting Scarlets tonight at 7pm, the rivalry between the two countries is spread over the hele weekend, with the Bulls hosting Cardiff tomorrow, the Lions welcoming the Dragons on Sunday at 4pm, with the Sharks and Cardiff bringing down the curtain at 6.10pm on Sunday.

While the South African teams will be without their Springboks, there will be a number of young guns out to prove their worth after touring with the SA ‘A’ team.

Among those looking to make an impact will be Lions centre Henco van Wyk and fullback Gianni Lombard, Stormers wingers Suleiman Hartzenberg and Leolin Zas, Bulls forwards Elrigh Louw and Ruan Nortje and Sharks loosies Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Phepsi Buthelezi.

WEEKEND’S URC FIXTURES