World Sevens Series leaders the Blitzboks head to Los Angeles this week for the final round of the series, looking to successfully defend their world crown.
South Africa lead Australia by two points at the top of the standings heading into the final round.
And we are off to the last dance! Los Angeles here we come!
But coach Neil Powell and his charges had to take flight to America without injured quartet Selvyn Davids, Ronald Brown, Christie Grobbelaar and Mfundo Ndhlovo.
The four players, who suffered injuries during SA’s golden run at the Commonwealth Games, will be replaced by Branco du Preez, Darren Adonis, Ryan Oosthuizen and Shilton van Wyk.
Squad named for final World Rugby Sevens tournament in USA. Our most experienced player EVER Branco du Preez is back for Los Angeles Sevens

With a lot of permutations at play in California – for the team to secure back-to-back World Series titles, Powell says: “We are not going to try and work out permutations, we would rather seal the deal by coming out on top in Los Angeles.”
The Blitzboks are in Pool B with New Zealand, USA and Canada, and will open the tournament with a match against the hosts. They depart for the USA on Saturday.

Blitzboks: Sako Makata, Ryan Oosthuizen, James Murphy, Zain Davids, Angelo Davids, JC Pretorius, Branco du Preez, Darren Adonis, Shaun Williams, Dewald Human, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Muller du Plessis, Shilton van Wyk.