South Africa lead Australia by two points at the top of the standings heading into the final round.

World Sevens Series leaders the Blitzboks head to Los Angeles this week for the final round of the series, looking to successfully defend their world crown.

But coach Neil Powell and his charges had to take flight to America without injured quartet Selvyn Davids, Ronald Brown, Christie Grobbelaar and Mfundo Ndhlovo.

The four players, who suffered injuries during SA’s golden run at the Commonwealth Games, will be replaced by Branco du Preez, Darren Adonis, Ryan Oosthuizen and Shilton van Wyk.

With a lot of permutations at play in California – for the team to secure back-to-back World Series titles, Powell says: “We are not going to try and work out permutations, we would rather seal the deal by coming out on top in Los Angeles.”