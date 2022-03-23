South African captain Sune Luus has admitted her team “lost it a bit in the field” in the five-wicket defeat to Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday.

The Proteas delivered a woeful fielding display after posting a competitive 271/5, courtesy of half-centuries from Laura Wolvaardt (90) and Luus (51), before Australian captain Meg Lanning powered her team home with an unbeaten 135.

South Africa dropped four chances and wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty also did not attempt to dive when Lanning edged wide of her on just seven.

Lizelle Lee was the biggest culprit as she dropped two catches off Shabnim Ismail's bowling.

And Luus says: “We just lost it a bit on the field, probably lost a bit of focus. We will discuss it after the game and won't repeat it...”

Victory over Australia would have ensured South Africa’s passage to the semifinals, but they instead now face a crucial clash against the West Indies on Thursday.

[email protected]