After being banned from competing at Wimbledon last year because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s players are making their stem dik at this year’s tournament.

With eight men left standing at SW19, there will be a Russian involved in each of Tuesday’s two quarterfinal matches, with seventh seed Andrey Rublev, 25, facing World No.2 and defending champion Novak Djokovic, while unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin, also 25, will square off with eighth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner.