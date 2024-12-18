Stormers coach John Dobson will get to unwrap his Christmas gifts from his team early this year, with the news that no fewer than four Springbok stars could be back to face the Lions this weekend.

It’s been a moeilike klompie weeks for Dobson’s team, losing their last four matches in a row.

Two of those defeats were in the United Rugby Championship (against Glasgow Warriors 28-17 and the Sharks 21-15) and two in the European Champions Cup (to Toulon 24-14 and Harlequins 53-16).

Those defeats left them fourth from bottom in 13th in the URC and heel laaste in Pool 4 in the Champions Cup.