BY DEAN CLOETE
Stormers coach John Dobson will get to unwrap his Christmas gifts from his team early this year, with the news that no fewer than four Springbok stars could be back to face the Lions this weekend.
It’s been a moeilike klompie weeks for Dobson’s team, losing their last four matches in a row.
Two of those defeats were in the United Rugby Championship (against Glasgow Warriors 28-17 and the Sharks 21-15) and two in the European Champions Cup (to Toulon 24-14 and Harlequins 53-16).
Those defeats left them fourth from bottom in 13th in the URC and heel laaste in Pool 4 in the Champions Cup.
The Capetonians, though, were hit by an injury crisis so far this season, but they could welcome back Springboks Deon Fourie (flank), Frans Malherbe (prop), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (flyhalf) and BJ Dixon (flank) when they host the Lions at Cape Town Stadium this week.
With Salmaan Moerat having returned from injury to lead the team against Harlequins, assistant coach Dawie Snyman says: “Frans [Malherbe] is back, Deon [Fourie] is back and BJ [Dixon], we will make that final call after if they get through training.”
The Lions, meanwhile, are roaring in the URC ahead of making a Kaapse draai, with the Pride currently in fifth place on the log after four wins from six outings.