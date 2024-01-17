Flyhalf Manie Libbok says the Stormers will “embrace the cold” in Paris on Saturday, while bringing the heat on attack in their crucial Champions Cup game against Stade Francais at 7:30pm. John Dobson’s third-placed manne tackle the French Top 14 club at Stade Jean-Bouin in a Pool 4 encounter, needing just two points from the clash to secure a last 16 spot in the competition.

The Capetonians are riding high after four wins in a row at Cape Town Stadium, but will have painful memories of their last trip to France – the Stormers surrendered an 11-point half-time lead in a 24-14 defeat to Clermont last season. But, Libbok, who was crowned a world champion at the Stade de France with the Springboks in October, is confident of a positive result in what is set to be another chilly encounter. The Springbok flyhalf says: “Last year, when we played over there it was about minus four. It was very cold, but it was a good experience. It helps a lot, playing in the cold, it definitely helped us improve.

“This time around, we just have to embrace it, play the conditions, go out there and put our best foot forward. We still need to execute our plan to give us the best possible chance of winning.” Libbok kicked 11 points in the Stormers’ bonus-point win over Sale Sharks last week, but also played a key role with ball in hand as they scored four geharde tries. He adds: “It was great to be able to create those opportunities last weekend. When previously, it was a bit tough, but now we’re taking those chances.”