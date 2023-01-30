The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) has paid tribute to legendary cricketer Abduraghmaan “Lefty” Adams.
Described as “a highly respected stalwart in the fight for non-racial sport in our country” by former Proteas bowling coach Vincent Barnes, Adams died on Friday at the age of 84.
According to WPCA president Ashraf Burns, Lefty, as he was affectionately known, would have played Test cricket for South Africa were it not for apartheid.
“Our heartfelt condolences to his children Feirouz, Faseegha, Sameer, the loved ones and Primrose CC family," Burns said in a statement.
Adams is widely regarded in cricketing circles as one of the greatest left-arm orthodox spinners of his era. Born in a time that destined him never to be allowed to represent his country at the highest level, his achievements on and off the field are a remarkable testament to a cricketing hero.
From street cricket in Black River, where he was born in 1939, “Boeta Maan” as he was also fondly known, grew up in the shadow of Newlands cricket ground. It was hallowed turf he would never be allowed to play on during his illustrious career, his club, Primrose Cricket Club, said in a statement.
He represented EP, WP and Griquas at provincial level, and played leading roles at Pirates, Pioneers and Primrose Cricket Clubs. In December 2021, Primrose CC presented Lefty with a Certificate of Commendation, paying deserved homage to him and his life in cricket.
In the words of Abdul Patel: “His full story, contribution and legacy remains incompletely told and documented and should be fully recorded in the annals of democratic, political and sports history in South Africa and cricket globally.
“His fight for non-racial unified sport are the fruits enjoyed by the beneficiaries of sport, especially cricketers, in democratic South Africa today.”
