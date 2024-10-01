Stormers Damian Willemse could be given a run at No.10 for the Stormers this weekend, as coach John Dobson prepares for life without Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in 2024. Feinberg-Mngomezulu has reportedly been ruled out for the remainder of the year, with an official close to the Springbok team telling AFP: “Sacha underwent knee surgery and the original estimate was that he would be out of action for about five weeks.

“Now we are hearing from his club [the Stormers] that he may be sidelined for up to 12 weeks, which would sideline him for the rest of this year.” To add to this, youngster Jurie Matthee also had a swak game, opening the door for Willemse to take control at pivot and Warrick Gelant to come back into the team at fullback. After losing their opening United Rugby Championship game 37-24 to Ospreys, the Kaapse team next take on Italian club Zebre Parma, who klapped 2022/23 champions Munster 42-33 at the weekend.