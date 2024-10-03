However, he is now likely to miss the Springboks’ November Tour, which include matches against England, Wales and Scotland. It was initially believed that Feinberg-Mngomezulu would be out for five weeks, but that time frame has since more than doubled. Feinberg-Mngomezulu posted a video on Instagram this week of him getting back on the horse following the injury. His knee was strapped and he wore a brace while doing some strengthening exercises at the Stormers headquarters. "Sacha underwent knee surgery and the original estimate was that he would be out of action for about five weeks," a rugby official, who wanted to remain anonymous, told AFP.

"Now we are hearing from his club [the Stormers] that he may be sidelined for up to 12 weeks, which would sideline him for the rest of this year. "A major concern is that he has injured the same knee twice within a year and, if rushed back, could develop arthritis. The Stormers are wisely adopting a conservative approach." @JohnGoliath82