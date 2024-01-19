Loosehead prop Ali Vermaak is reg for a scrum battle royale as the Stormers face Stade Francais in the Champions Cup in chilly Paris tomorrow (7:30pm). Stade Francais, though winless in the competition, present a formidable test with a diverse pack featuring Pacific Islanders, Argentines, and a South African, lock Jandre Marais.

Stepping into the big boots of Steven Kitshoff this season, Vermaak sees this as an opportunity to pit himself against some of the world’s best, and emphasises the need to stay sharp throughout the game. Speaking to the team’s official website, the veteran front-ranker says: “One of the most significant opportunities offered by all the competitions we’re playing in, is that one is able to measure and compare yourself against some of the best props in the world. “It is no secret that props become a lot harder and tougher to scrum against as they reach their 30s. And with props normally being replaced between 45 and 60 minutes, you need to be on top of your game if you don’t want to be caught on skates when it comes to scrum time.”

The Stormers, currently in second pace in Pool 4 and needing just two points to secure a place in the last 16, are riding a lekker wave, recently securing a bonus-point win over Sale Sharks. And Vermaak adds: “We all have realised over the years that winning is a habit, and so is losing. To us as a group playing in different formats, it is very important to maintain that culture and winning momentum.” Stormers skills coach Labeeb Levy, meanwhile, highlights the team’s goal of becoming a champion side and stresses the importance of adapting to win away from home.

He says: “If we want to be a champion team, we will have to adapt and win away from home.“ A good win will be a way to repay our supporters. It’s in our hands. “If we were in their position, it would have been a matter of pride to do well on our home ground. We therefore expect a tough game.”