The Currie Cup kicks off today at 3pm when Griquas and Pumas square off in Kimberley. But it’s Sunday’s 3pm blockbuster at Cape Town Stadium between hosts Western Province and archrivals the Blue Bulls that will headline the opening weekend.

While the tournament does not enjoy the same glitz and glam as in years gone by, it is an opportunity for WP’s players to impress coach John Dobson ahead of next season’s United Rugby Championship and European Champions Cup campaigns with the Stormers. Flyhalf Jurie Mathee is one of those players who will be desperate to impress. Flyhalf Jurie Mathee during WP game last year. Picture: WP Rugby/X Especially after the former University of Stellenbosch (Maties) playmaker, made played a blinder in his Stormers debut last season in a Champions Cup game against Leicester Tigers.

And although the Stormer lost that game 35-26, Mathee starred, scoring 17 points with the boot that included a drop-goal. He would play three more games for the Stormers but with Bok 10s Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu above him in the pecking order, the Currie Cup presents him with his best chance of regular starts. And after an injury-plagued first season as a Stormer, ex-Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka needs to prove his durability.

Meanwhile, Province will also have to improve as a unit, after finishing fifth in last year's competition. The Nizaam Carr-led Bulls, meanwhile, made the semifinals where they were beaten by eventual champions the Cheetahs. Dobson names his side for the clash against the Bulls today.

WEEKEND’S OTHER CURRIE CUP FIXTURES Today: Griquas v Pumas (3pm), Sharks v Lions (5.15pm). Tomorrow: Cheetahs v Griffons (1.30pm).