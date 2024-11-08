What started out as a dream to play for the Junior Springboks is now a reality for Bronishia Hess from Strand. The 19-year-old joined the Under 20 Springbok Women’s team in October, following a stellar performance at the Under 20 National Week for Girls in Johannesburg at Queens High School, where her team played against the Valke, Golden Lions and Border Under 20.

Bronishia says it’s an honour and privilege to be selected. “It was just exciting and I felt like all the hard work that I put in this entire year wasn’t for nothing. I have a goal to work towards and I am going to achieve that goal so I felt honoured to be part of the 28 squad. “It was always my dream to wear the green and gold. I was part of the senior women's training squad but because of my age I wasn’t allowed to play at senior level yet, so I had to work harder and harder for what I wanted.”

What started out as a dream to play for the Junior Springbok Under 20 Women’s team is now a reality for Bronishia Hess, 19 from Strand who finally made the team with hopes of joining the senior Boks team. picture supplied What started out as a dream to play for the Junior Springbok Under 20 Women’s team is now a reality for Bronishia Hess, 19 from Strand who finally made the team with hopes of joining the senior Boks team. picture supplied Bronishia started playing rugby at the age of 10 and joined the Western Province team in 2019 when she was just 14 years old. She played in the under 16 team in Johannesburg at Jeppe High School. The number 8 says her dream is to join her ousus Shaunique Hess who plays for the Springbok Senior Women’s Team. “What I enjoy about playing rugby is meeting new people and finally stepping out of my comfort zone and just being part of a team from different races and cultures,” she adds.