The Stormers are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown at Cape Town Stadium as they prepare to host European champions La Rochelle in their last 16 clash of the Champions Cup. The stage is set for a lekker rematch over the weekend of April 5 to 7, following the Stormers’ epic 21-20 victory over La Rochelle in December, with flyhalf Manie Libbok sealing the win with a last-minute conversion.

It will see the return of former Stormers speedsters and Springboks Dillyn Leyds and Raymond Rhule, who are back-to-back Euro champs with their French club. Meanwhile, the Bulls welcome French Top 14 outfit Lyon to Loftus Versfeld to host their first playoff in the Champions Cup. Also, the Sharks will make their eerste appearance in the knockout stage of the Challenge Cup when they host Zebre Parma at Kings Park, while the Cheetahs will face off with Clermont in France and the Lions travel to Italy face Benetton.

The Stormers are now on a three-week break, but Dobson has revealed that in line with the required Bok rest period, World Cup winners Libbok, skipper Deon Fourie and playmaker Damian Willemse will be absent for their URC derby against the Sharks on February 17. They will be back in the mix for the north-south derby against the Bulls on March 2. Tighthead prop Frans Malherbe, meanwhile, is recovering from a back injury. He receives an exemption from the rest protocol.