Wandisile Simelane is reportedly already a Stormer, after his Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone yesterday confirmed the hotstepper’s move from Loftus Versfeld to Cape Town Stadium. Simelane, 25, was seen as one of the country’s brightest young stars during his time at the Lions, where he cut his teeth in the professional ranks.

But things didn’t go according to plan when he crossed the Jukskei to play for the Bulls in 2022. In fact, he has played just five minutes for the Bulle this season, with Rathbone telling Netwerk24: “It is only fair to Wandi to give him a chance with the Stormers.” The exciting Simelane, who can play centre, wing and fullback, was roped in by the Stormers as an emergency signing, with Ruhan Nel ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.