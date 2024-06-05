The Stormers are “expecting the expected” when they tackle Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship quarterfinals at Scotstoun Stadium with its artificial pitch this Saturday. And although the Kapenaars recently broke their losing streak on 4G surfaces by beating Irish side Connacht, Stormers coach John Dobson knows the Warriors will look to utilise the nagemaakte conditions to take them out.

On their previous two visits to Scotstoun, the Stormers got klapped 20-9 and 23-17 respectively. But despite the losing record, Dobson is optimistic about his team’s chances and says: “We are very mindful of how they are pretty confident of getting around our line-speed with their ball-in-hand approach. “We have got one or two plans and I am sure they’ve got some.