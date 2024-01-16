Now that his manne have got their groove back, John Dobson vows that the Stormers will go all in to bag a Champions Cup playoffs spot against Stade Francais in Paris on Saturday at 7:30pm. Going into the final round of Pool 4 fixtures this weekend, the Stormers need just two points to secure a place in the round of 16, after claiming a 31-24 victory over the Sale Sharks innie Kaap last Saturday.

Dobson confirms the third-placed Stormers will be taking a full-strength squad to face winless Stade Francais, and speaking on their chances, he says: “Our goal was to try and get 5-0 [in terms of log points and no losing point for Sale]. I think if we got 5-0 we probably would have been through. “I still think the odds are definitely in our favour, so getting five points was important. We are going to do a good job in Paris.” Dobbo was also pleased to see signs of the Stormers’ ou flashy style in the four-try win over Sale. Leolin Zas grabbed a brace, showcasing their attack, particularly in his second try, which started as a counter-attack from the 22.