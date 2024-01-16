Now that his manne have got their groove back, John Dobson vows that the Stormers will go all in to bag a Champions Cup playoffs spot against Stade Francais in Paris on Saturday at 7:30pm.
Going into the final round of Pool 4 fixtures this weekend, the Stormers need just two points to secure a place in the round of 16, after claiming a 31-24 victory over the Sale Sharks innie Kaap last Saturday.
Dobson confirms the third-placed Stormers will be taking a full-strength squad to face winless Stade Francais, and speaking on their chances, he says: “Our goal was to try and get 5-0 [in terms of log points and no losing point for Sale]. I think if we got 5-0 we probably would have been through.
“I still think the odds are definitely in our favour, so getting five points was important. We are going to do a good job in Paris.”
Dobbo was also pleased to see signs of the Stormers’ ou flashy style in the four-try win over Sale. Leolin Zas grabbed a brace, showcasing their attack, particularly in his second try, which started as a counter-attack from the 22.
Dobson says: “What delighted me the most was that we started to see the Stormers of the last two years, in terms of how we played and looked for space with ball in hand. It reminded me of the glory days. We have missed a little bit of that this season.”