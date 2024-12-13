BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM John Dobson says it’s coaching the Stormers or niks for him.

Speaking to The Guardian ahead of tomorrow night’s European Champions Cup match against Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop (10pm), Dobson says he’s been approached by other teams in the past. But he has one mission, and that is to get Cape Town smiling. The coach explains: “One or two people overseas have approached me to go and coach them, especially after we won the URC.

“But when the Stormers fire me I’m done in coaching. Panasonic v Mitsubishi would mean nothing to me. If the Stormers win the police say that gender-based violence drops in our poorer suburbs. “That makes it a bit more than a game. South African teams always draw on a little extra edge compared to some countries because you’re playing for so much…” With his team struggling down in 13th place in the United Rugby Championship after two wins from six matches and also having lost their European Champions Cup opener to Toulon 24-14 last weekend, Dobson will be desperate to overturn their poor run.

He’s got assistant coach Norman Laker in his corner. UP FOR THE FIGHT: Norman Laker And Laker didn’t make the trip to England to speel games. He says: “It was disappointing to lose at home [in our last match]... “It’s not in our blood to go and just compete. We are going there for a win, we are looking forward to the game.