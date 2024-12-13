The Stormers are having a crisis at flyhalf ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup match against Harlequins.

Coach John Dobson’s Kapenaars will cross swords with one of the most gevaarlike No 10s in world rugby, England’s Marcus Smith.

And with both Sacha Feinberg-Mngomzelu and Manie Libbok out with concussions, and Damian Willemse on the mend after suffering a groin injury, they could druk op die nommer of the inexperienced Jurie Matthee or fight fire with fire with the equally unpredictable veteran Jean-Luc du Plessis.

COACH: Norman Laker

Of the threat posed by Smith, Stormers defence coach Norman Laker says: “It’s tough to know what he’s going to do when he doesn’t know what he’s going to do.