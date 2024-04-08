Stormers boss John Dobson says his span should expect to be without injured Deon Fourie for the rest of the season, while they’re also sweating over four more key players. Fourie was stretchered off before the end of the first half in the Stormers’ 22-21 defeat to Champions Cup title- holders La Rochelle in Saturday’s round-of-16 clash at Cape Town Stadium.

The flanker, who had just returned from a rib injury, seriously hurt his knee, and Dobson said after the match that the 37-year-old had to go for scans before putting it bluntly that “it could be the [end of his] season”. Dobbo adds that winger Leolin Zas also suffered a knee knock and in an heavyweight contest with the back-to-back European champions, loose-forwards Ben-Jason Dixon and Hacjivah Dayimani as well as skipper Salmaan Moerat got concussed. Big Will Skelton showing what our sport is all about by protecting our captain Salmaan Moerat when he needed it most in our Investec @ChampionsCup match on Saturday.



You're welcome back at DHL Stadium whenever you are in Cape Town, Will. What a guy. pic.twitter.com/BG0BBgdPtq — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 7, 2024 There was plenty of drama in the wind at DHL Stadium on Saturday. We'll be back for more in the Investec @ChampionsCup next season. #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/jiWnIbt6hX — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 7, 2024 The Stormers came within a missed Manie Libbok conversion of winning on Saturday, and Dobson explains: “It was an impossible kick. In those winds, it was impossible.

“We were playing the champions, completely disrupted with injuries. At the moment, the Champions Cup is a bonus. We are maybe a year or two off, just in terms of experience.” The Stormers return to action in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at home game against Ospreys on 20 April. Meanwhile, on Friday, the Stormers confirmed that the URC-winning captain Steven Kitshoff will return to the Kaap next season from Ulster.