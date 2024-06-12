The trio will be joined by the likes of 31-year-old scrumhalf Godlen Masimla, up-and-coming flyhalf Kade Wolhuter, 22, who spent the season on loan at the Lions and Tristan Leyds, who now seems to have shifted his full attention to Sevens rugby.

The decision by the Stormers to not renew the contracts of talented loose-forwards Pokomela, 27, and Xaba, 26, would have come as a surprise to many, although both have been linked with moves to the Bulls.

Dayimani, 26, is rumoured to be on his way to France.

MIGHT STAY: Paul de Wet

Masimla, meanwhile, has not featured for the Stormers this past season and has mostly been playing club rugby for Super League A side Tygerberg.