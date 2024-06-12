The Stormers on Monday released a hele starting starting span (15) players, including first-team loose-forwards Hacjivah Dayimani, Junior Pokomela and Nama Xaba.
The trio will be joined by the likes of 31-year-old scrumhalf Godlen Masimla, up-and-coming flyhalf Kade Wolhuter, 22, who spent the season on loan at the Lions and Tristan Leyds, who now seems to have shifted his full attention to Sevens rugby.
The decision by the Stormers to not renew the contracts of talented loose-forwards Pokomela, 27, and Xaba, 26, would have come as a surprise to many, although both have been linked with moves to the Bulls.
Dayimani, 26, is rumoured to be on his way to France.
Masimla, meanwhile, has not featured for the Stormers this past season and has mostly been playing club rugby for Super League A side Tygerberg.
Another long-time servant at hooker, 30-year-old, Chad Solomons’ time as a Stormer is also up.
Staying in the front row, the Stormers also cut ties with props Kwenzo Blose, 27, and Lee- Marvin Mazibuko, 26.
Meanwhile, there were also rumours that the Capetonians could lose scrumhalf Paul de Wet to archrivals the Bulls.
But the Kaapse franchise has no such plans and confirmed that De Wet is still contracted until the end of the 2024/25 season.
STORMERS PLAYERS RELEASED: Kwenzo Blose, Tristan Leyds, Simon Miller, Kade Wolhuter, Godlen Masimla, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Chris Hollis, Nama Xaba, Chad Solomon, Cornel Smit, Junior Pokomela, Leon Lyons, Hacjivah Dayimani, Jarrod Taylor, Mnombo Zwelendaba