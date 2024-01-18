Stormers assistant coach Labeeb Levy welcomes a hostile reception from the home crowd in France on Saturday, as it will help make hardebaarde out of his manne. The Kapenaars travel to Paris where they’ll tackle winless Stade Francais at Stade Jean-Bouin (kickoff 7:30pm) in the final round of the Champions Cup, looking to secure a home playoff in hostile and unfamiliar conditions.

The Stormers need two points from this weekend’s clash to secure a last 16 spot in the competition for a second successive season, but will have to contend with sub-zero conditions and an emotional crowd that will undoubtedly turn up the pressure on the visitors. Stormers skills coach Labeeb Levy during the Stormers training session. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix Levy, though, is min gespin about the boo boys, and speaking on dealing with the geraas from the stands, he says: “Actually, we want the crowd not to be kind to us because it can cultivate psychological toughness. It can help us now and in the future. “Last year it was our first experience of the cold in Clermont. This time we go in with that experience of playing in those conditions behind us.