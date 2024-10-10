Arendse signed a one-season deal with the Japan League One team and will return to the Bulls next year.

Springbok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse wants to take his game to another level when he starts his short-term spell as a player for Japanese club Dynaboars in December.

Of how the move to Dynaboars could make him a better player, the 28-year-old Arendse says: “The hard grounds in Japan and their approach to the game is going to suit me.

“Several of my Springboks teammates are in Japan and they all say the same thing; it’s a great experience playing there, but also living in the country as it is completely different from the path most South African players tread.”

The Paarl-born star, however, still has a job to do at the Bulls after being picked for the Pretoria-based side’s four-week United Rugby Championship tour where they will face Ospreys first-up on Saturday night.