by Nick Said South Africa turned on the style and scored seven tries as they beat Wales gemaklik 45-12 in Cardiff on Saturday.

The win inflicted a 12th successive defeat on their hosts to put more pressure on coach Warren Gatland. The contest was more one-sided than the scoreline suggested and only the Springboks’ inaccuracy prevented it from being a real rout for the inexperienced hosts. The world champions scored tries through Man of the Match Franco Mostert, fellow lock Eben Etzebeth, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, flanker Elrigh Louw, fullback Aphelele Fassi, prop Gerhard Steenekamp and flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse as they finished their jaar-eind tour with three wins from three after also klapping Scotland and England.

SUPER OUTING: Franco Mostert Wales have plenty of soul-searching to do before the Six Nations starts in late January as they were forced to make 216 tackles and missed another 46. Wing Rio Dyer and flanker James Botham scored their tries and they trailed 26-5 at the break. South Africa's dominance was backed by the statistics, they carried the ball for more than a kilometre (1 066 metres), made 15 linebreaks, pushed Wales off their own ball at the scrum three times and pinched three of the home side's lineouts.



KLA sets Etzebeth up perfectly



Church of Fassi is in service again



South Africa scored three tries in the first 18 minutes, as a rampaging Mostert raced onto a pass to gallop over the line early on before the Springboks won the ball at the breakdown with a counter-ruck and Arendse combined with Etzebeth on the left wing.

After incessant Springbok pressure, Arendse’s wicked step inside saw him beat three defenders to add a third try. Wales twice held South Africa up over the line and Kolisi had a try chalked off for a knock-on earlier in the move, but Louw did get their fourth score as he went over from close range after the Springboks demolished the Welsh scrum. Wales finally got their hands on the ball on the stroke of half-time and after a succession of pick-and-drives from the forwards, it was swung wide for Dyer to cross in the corner.