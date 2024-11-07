In fact, 19 of the 45 players named by coach Gregor Townsend for the end-of-year internationals play for the Scottish United Rugby Championship team.

And after having klapped the Warriors 28-24 in the colours of the Sharks recently, Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen is looking to do so again when South Africa face Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Esterhuizen, though, warns his teammates that they will make a groot fout if they mistake the Thistles for the Warriors.

With 11 Warriors forwards and eight Warriors backs in the Scotland squad, Esterhuizen says: “It is a different team….