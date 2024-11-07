Scotland’s rugby team has a sterk Glasgow Warriors flavour to it.
In fact, 19 of the 45 players named by coach Gregor Townsend for the end-of-year internationals play for the Scottish United Rugby Championship team.
And after having klapped the Warriors 28-24 in the colours of the Sharks recently, Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen is looking to do so again when South Africa face Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.
Esterhuizen, though, warns his teammates that they will make a groot fout if they mistake the Thistles for the Warriors.
With 11 Warriors forwards and eight Warriors backs in the Scotland squad, Esterhuizen says: “It is a different team….
“The Warriors are a class outfit and they make up the bulk of the Scotland squad. But when you put on that jersey, you become different a player, it’s a different style of rugby, there is a different mentality when you put on that jersey to play international rugby.
“We are expecting a good fight this weekend, it will be great to win. But it’s not going to be easy.”
He adds of having played Scotland at the World Cup last year: “It’s going to be a tough game – the game at the World Cup wasn’t a walk in the park. You can always expect a tough battle against them…”
Daily Voice