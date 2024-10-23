Philip Snyman and his Springbok Sevens Rugby team won’t be able to defend the gold medal they won at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after the sport was one of three that got canned for next year’s edition in Glasgow, Scotland.
According to a statement by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) organisers for the 2025 Commonwealth Games decided to cut sevens, hockey, cricket and diving, after Glasgow came in as a late replacement to host the showpiece.
The Australian State of Victoria was set to host next year’s Commonwealth Games, but het kop uitgetrek over hosting it becoming too expensive.
And with Sevens canned, Team South Africa will have one less big medal hope in Glasgow – especially after coach Snyman’s manskappe won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games earlier this year.
At the last Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham 2022, Team SA returned with 27 medals comprising seven gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals.
The Blitzboks alongside swimmers Lara van Niekerk (2), Pieter Coetze and Tatjana Smith, Judoka Michaela Whitebooi and para-Athlete Jonathan Ntutu won gold.