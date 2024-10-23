Philip Snyman and his Springbok Sevens Rugby team won’t be able to defend the gold medal they won at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after the sport was one of three that got canned for next year’s edition in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to a statement by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) organisers for the 2025 Commonwealth Games decided to cut sevens, hockey, cricket and diving, after Glasgow came in as a late replacement to host the showpiece.