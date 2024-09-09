New Zealand coach Scott Robertson knows he’s going to have to face the music back home after back-to-back defeats to the Springboks in South Africa. The All Blacks went down 31-27 at Ellis Park last week, before losing 18-12 at Cape Town Stadium.

And Robertson says of Saturday’s defeat innie Kaap: “It was a hell of a Test match, congratulations to South Africa, they know how to get it done. “We created enough opportunities but did not finish them. The best of us is finishing what we create, but there are small margins in Test rugby.” New Zealand led by 10 points with 12 minutes to go in their 31-27 loss last weekend at Ellis Park, and again held the advantage into the second half but allowed the Springboks to score two tries, while flyhalf Damian McKenzie missed a couple of crucial kicks.

And Robertson adds: “I am pleased where we are... “Our breakdown was phenomenal. A lot of big games are won on those small margins off the boot.” He then adds: “Our duty demands that we win those games. We care very deeply about the jersey and we have to win.