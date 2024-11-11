Italy’s poor record against Argentina continued after they lost 50-18 in in Udine on Saturday, their ninth consecutive defeat by the Pumas, with poor passing and handling errors letting the home side down.
The Italians weren’t helped by the loss of fullback Ange Capuozzo to injury early on and Argentina were 17-0 up before the half hour but Italy cut the lead to four points with a penalty try and a penalty either side of the break.
The comeback never materialised and Argentina ran in another five tries in the second half with Italy all too easily losing possession and allowing the opposition in time and time again.
Flyhalf Tomas Albornoz scored 20 of Argentina’s points, including a try when he raced away after his side again capitalised on a loose ball, and Italy’s Giacomo Nicotera scored what would only be a consolation try.
Italy - Try: Giacomo Nicotera, Penalty Try; Penalties: Tommy Allan (2)
Argentina - Tries: Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Bertranou, Juan Cruz Mallia, Joel Sclavi, Santiago Cordero, Matias Alemanno, Bautista Delguy; Conversions: Mallia Juan, Albornoz (5); Penalty: Albornoz