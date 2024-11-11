Italy’s poor record against Argentina continued after they lost 50-18 in in Udine on Saturday, their ninth consecutive defeat by the Pumas, with poor passing and handling errors letting the home side down.

The Italians weren’t helped by the loss of fullback Ange Capuozzo to injury early on and Argentina were 17-0 up before the half hour but Italy cut the lead to four points with a penalty try and a penalty either side of the break.