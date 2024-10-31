The 26-year-old England-born Australian has gotten used to being compared to writer JK Rowling’s famous fictional character with the same name and says: “No [I don’t mind it], not really to be honest. Like, it’s been 26 years of it, so it’s pretty funny I reckon.”

Wallabies rookie Harry Potter does not mind being called “wizard” by his new national teammates after coach Joe Schmidt decided to name the Western Force centre in his UK tour squad.

Potter recently shined at centre and wing for the Force on a tour to South Africa where they played games the Cheetahs, Pumas and Ireland A with Schmidt deciding to reward the former Leicester Tigers player who also qualifies to play for his country of birth.

But of how his Aussie roots are planted firmer than the stamps on his British passport, Potter says: “I was here for school…

“I certainly feel like I was here for a more influential part of my life. And I’m speaking with more of an Aussie accent than I am an English accent, which doesn’t make you feel too English, to be honest, mate.”