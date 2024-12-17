BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM Stormers coach John Dobson admits his manne were swak in their 53-16 humbling at Harlequins’ Stoop in the Champions Cup at the weekend.

The Capetonians have now lost both their matches in this tournament, also losing to Toulon in their first match. Dobson, who sent in an under-strength team to face the men from England, didn’t hold back in his assessment of their performance afterwards, telling reporters: “This was a poor performance by us… “We pride ourselves on our defence, we think we’ve got one of the best in world club rugby, but Harlequins undid us. A very disappointing performance.”

The Stormers started best in London, with two early penalty goals by flyhalf Jurie Matthee earning them a 6-0 lead after eight minutes. The hosts then scored their first try 12 minutes in, by Cadan Murley in the corner. Quins lock Irne Herbst was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle, but despite being a man down, Danny Care scored his team’s second try (12-6). Alex Dombrandt then scored from a lineout maul to make it 19-6 - a voorsmakie of what was to come in the second half.