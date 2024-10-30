Christmas might have come early for Stormers coach John Dobson’s loosehead prop worries after Sharks boss John Plumtree wysed he is happy to let unhappy front-rower Ntuthuko Mchun exit Durban. The Stormers currently have a vrag injuries in various positions but Dobson se main kopseer is at loosehead prop where Springboks Steven Kitshoff and Lizo Gqoboka along with Allister Vermaak and Sti Sithole are all out injured.

Dobson recently also said he has been keeping tabs on the Mchunu situation at the Sharks, with the two-times capped Bok unhappy over min speelkans as a starting prop at the Durban-based outfit who have national loosehead yster Ox Nche as first choice. NOT UP TO ME: John Plumtree Plumtree, however, told Rugby365 of how his hands are tied if a player like Mchunu wants to pak sy tasse: “The challenge for us is to keep this team together, but the reality is players do move.” “We’ve got owners and there’s a lot of decisions to make around who comes and who stays…”