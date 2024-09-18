According to Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa he and his manskap could not have asked for an easier and more familiar Rugby Championship clash than the All Blacks to get over their 67-27 drubbing by Argentina.

Also looking to end 22 years of Bledisloe Cup misery when they tackle the Kiwis in Sydney on Saturday, Alaalatoa says of how Australia are ready to tackle some familiar foes: “The boys know that the All Blacks are a tough outfit, as we all know.