According to Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa he and his manskap could not have asked for an easier and more familiar Rugby Championship clash than the All Blacks to get over their 67-27 drubbing by Argentina.
Also looking to end 22 years of Bledisloe Cup misery when they tackle the Kiwis in Sydney on Saturday, Alaalatoa says of how Australia are ready to tackle some familiar foes: “The boys know that the All Blacks are a tough outfit, as we all know.
“But a lot of our players here have played a lot of the individuals in Super Rugby, which I think is good for us.”
The veteran prop also adds that the outside noise after the Pumas pakslae does not bother him and his teammates.
Alaalatoa adds: “Everyone’s going to have their opinion and there’s always going to be that external noise.
“For us as leaders and as a group, we’ve got to focus internally on what's important to us.”